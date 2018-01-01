You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|215.84
|358.13
|408.68
|318.26
|196.47
|Other Income
|6.83
|8.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|222.67
|366.82
|408.68
|318.26
|196.47
|Total Expenditure
|191.66
|254.24
|289.85
|231.13
|148.03
|Operating Profit
|31.02
|112.58
|118.83
|87.13
|48.44
|Interest
|3.44
|6.20
|13.11
|15.21
|10.13
|Gross Profit
|27.58
|106.38
|105.72
|71.92
|38.31
|Depreciation
|15.00
|14.75
|9.03
|8.66
|8.70
|PBT
|11.93
|91.83
|96.69
|63.26
|29.60
|Tax
|-0.30
|20.34
|29.58
|7.70
|-9.98
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|12.23
|71.49
|67.11
|55.56
|39.58
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|12.23
|71.49
|67.11
|55.56
|39.58
|Equity Share Capital
|40.93
|40.93
|40.93
|38.53
|38.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|378.10
|369.27
|304.75
|107.89
|57.95
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|1.75
|1.64
|1.44
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|21.18
|18.78
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|51.75
|48.74
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|19.75
|19.75
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|48.25
|51.26
|0.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
