Marksans Pharma Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 215.84 358.13 408.68 318.26 196.47

Other Income 6.83 8.69 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 222.67 366.82 408.68 318.26 196.47

Total Expenditure 191.66 254.24 289.85 231.13 148.03

Operating Profit 31.02 112.58 118.83 87.13 48.44

Interest 3.44 6.20 13.11 15.21 10.13

Gross Profit 27.58 106.38 105.72 71.92 38.31

Depreciation 15.00 14.75 9.03 8.66 8.70

PBT 11.93 91.83 96.69 63.26 29.60

Tax -0.30 20.34 29.58 7.70 -9.98

Net Profit/(Loss) 12.23 71.49 67.11 55.56 39.58

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 12.23 71.49 67.11 55.56 39.58

Equity Share Capital 40.93 40.93 40.93 38.53 38.53

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 378.10 369.27 304.75 107.89 57.95

EPS

Basic EPS 0.30 1.75 1.64 1.44 1.03

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 21.18 18.78 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 51.75 48.74 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 19.75 19.75 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 48.25 51.26 0.00