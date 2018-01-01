JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Company Information

Marksans Pharma Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Mark Saldanha
Company Secretary : Harshavardhan Panigrahi
Independent Director : Ajay S Joshi
Independent Director : Seetharama Raju Buddharaju
Whole-time Director : Sandra Saldanha
Whole-time Director : Vinay Gopal Nayak
AUDITOR : N K Mittal & Associates/V S Lalpuria & Co
IND NAME : Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
11th Flr GRANDEUR Oshiwara, Veera Desai Extn Rd Andheri(W),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400053
Ph : 91-22-40012000
WEBSITE : http://www.marksanspharma.com
E-mail : companysecretary@marksanspharma.com

