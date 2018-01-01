JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 1
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 524404
NSE Code MARKSANS
BSE Group A
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 Yes
CNX 500 Yes
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

