Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 11th Flr GRANDEUR Oshiwara
Veera Desai Extn Rd Andheri(W)
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-40012011
Phone1 - 91-22-40012000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - companysecretary@marksanspharma.com
Corporate Office 11th Floor Grandeur
Off Veera Desai Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-40012099/40012011
Phone1 - 91-022-4001-20-00
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - info@marksanspharma.com
Factory/plant Time Cap Laboratories Inc
7 Michael Avenue Farmingdale
New York - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - vadodara@linkintime.co.in
Factory/plant L-82 & L-83
Verna Industrial Estate Verna
Goa - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - vadodara@linkintime.co.in
Factory/plant Bell Sons & Co (Druggist) Ltd
Slaidburn Crescent
Southport - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - vadodara@linkintime.co.in

