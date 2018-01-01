You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
|OPEN
|36.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|482935
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.25
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.35
|Sell Qty
|3700.00
|OPEN
|36.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|2155609
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|5725.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|3668.00
|OPEN
|36.10
|CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|482935
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.25
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.35
|Sell Qty
|3700.00
|OPEN
|36.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|2155609
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1446.88
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|5725.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|3668.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|Total Promoters
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|5.13
|8.02
|8.82
|8.63
|14.54
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.40
|0.36
|0.29
|0.28
|0.14
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|4.73
|7.65
|8.53
|8.35
|14.35
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|46.62
|43.73
|42.93
|43.12
|37.21
|Indian Public
|37.47
|34.70
|34.43
|34.78
|30.94
|Others
|9.15
|9.03
|8.50
|8.34
|6.27
|Total Non Promoter
|51.75
|51.75
|51.75
|51.75
|51.75
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Marksans Pharma:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices