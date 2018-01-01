JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25
Total Promoters 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25
Non Promoter
Institutions 5.13 8.02 8.82 8.63 14.54
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.40 0.36 0.29 0.28 0.14
Foreign Institutional Investors 4.73 7.65 8.53 8.35 14.35
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 46.62 43.73 42.93 43.12 37.21
Indian Public 37.47 34.70 34.43 34.78 30.94
Others 9.15 9.03 8.50 8.34 6.27
Total Non Promoter 51.75 51.75 51.75 51.75 51.75
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

