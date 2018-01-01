JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 1.11 728.45 433.15 122952.12
Cipla 579.40 1.06 663.00 479.00 46647.50
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 3065.14 1808.03 43520.82
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 558.00 373.05 39862.88
Biocon 594.95 0.05 657.75 295.00 35697.00
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 2788.00 1901.65 35620.39
Lupin 770.10 0.75 1498.40 750.00 34816.22
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -1.76 808.95 504.00 34099.38
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 1.43 1141.75 533.10 26829.03
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 2468.00 1578.00 26277.69
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 1572.10 1143.50 22177.97
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -0.76 2770.00 2241.55 19058.77
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -1.69 1356.75 959.00 15726.82
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 930.00 517.40 15138.62
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 1080.00 671.25 13460.20
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 1039.00 600.00 12813.30
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 6109.95 3996.00 11956.74
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 2.31 1870.00 1106.00 11902.88
Sanofi India 5080.05 0.72 5150.00 3901.00 11699.36
Syngene Intl. 578.50 0.43 670.00 430.00 11570.00
