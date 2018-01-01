JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Lupin 770.10 5.70 0.75 3141.33
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 3.70 0.69 2140.61
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -10.45 -1.76 1706.76
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 16.65 0.78 1384.10
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 14.25 1.43 1053.27
Cipla 579.40 6.05 1.06 974.94
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -11.55 -0.52 883.16
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -17.85 -1.34 854.22
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 51.35 2.17 776.78
Cadila Health. 389.40 5.60 1.46 661.90
Biocon 594.95 0.30 0.05 519.30
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 30.60 2.31 499.81
Natco Pharma 729.55 8.50 1.18 494.80
Alembic Pharma 541.05 7.40 1.39 430.63
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -17.25 -0.76 336.78
Pfizer 2188.40 -5.35 -0.24 336.78
Sanofi India 5080.05 36.30 0.72 297.00
Syngene Intl. 578.50 2.50 0.43 287.30
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -19.45 -1.69 285.15
Abbott India 5626.70 -9.05 -0.16 276.65
