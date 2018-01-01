JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
Lupin 770.10 5.70 0.75 12753.15
Cipla 579.40 6.05 1.06 10974.58
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 16.65 0.78 9719.80
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -10.45 -1.76 9607.05
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 3.70 0.69 7989.23
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 5.65 1.11 7702.40
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -19.45 -1.69 6441.77
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -11.55 -0.52 4668.45
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -17.85 -1.34 4592.68
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 14.25 1.43 4023.86
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 51.35 2.17 3766.21
Cadila Health. 389.40 5.60 1.46 3230.70
Ipca Labs. 683.55 3.75 0.55 3156.66
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -17.25 -0.76 2994.51
Alembic Pharma 541.05 7.40 1.39 2985.90
Abbott India 5626.70 -9.05 -0.16 2902.56
Biocon 594.95 0.30 0.05 2587.90
Jubilant Life 804.35 7.90 0.99 2491.22
Sanofi India 5080.05 36.30 0.72 2368.60
Wockhardt 765.75 16.35 2.18 2297.52
