Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|512.45
|1.11
|4807.93
|3880.40
|1098.71
|28051.63
|Piramal Enterp.
|2413.80
|2.17
|1246.36
|1074.80
|601.86
|24714.53
|Lupin
|770.10
|0.75
|3669.02
|3012.52
|480.76
|15657.01
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2147.10
|0.78
|8675.40
|4842.10
|540.00
|14059.20
|Cipla
|579.40
|1.06
|5151.81
|4235.26
|555.77
|13375.72
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|0.69
|2368.53
|1596.37
|270.66
|12215.55
|Aurobindo Pharma
|582.00
|-1.76
|3758.18
|3211.62
|906.98
|11510.96
|Cadila Health.
|389.40
|1.46
|3896.30
|2352.00
|678.40
|9628.40
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-1.34
|4634.19
|3523.49
|473.07
|7032.56
|Biocon
|594.95
|0.05
|2081.70
|894.10
|240.80
|6764.80
|Apollo Hospitals
|1130.45
|-1.69
|4301.85
|3666.68
|327.51
|6344.75
|Divi's Lab.
|1010.70
|1.43
|2437.24
|1558.95
|443.57
|5459.94
|Dishman Carbogen
|308.30
|0.80
|2234.48
|1927.08
|40.55
|5340.32
|Fortis Health.
|149.40
|2.72
|234.40
|185.62
|199.00
|4929.24
|Strides Shasun
|667.25
|0.72
|1339.89
|1123.76
|157.75
|4903.58
|Alkem Lab
|2198.05
|-0.52
|1262.90
|1125.63
|218.44
|4853.23
|Wockhardt
|765.75
|2.18
|2370.85
|1464.51
|665.34
|3802.48
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|0.99
|1587.18
|1421.15
|65.40
|3791.31
|Ipca Labs.
|683.55
|0.55
|2276.99
|1945.97
|94.87
|3216.98
|Aster DM Health.
|145.85
|-6.18
|853.97
|714.34
|62.96
|3107.35
