Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 1.11 4807.93 3880.40 1098.71 28051.63
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 1246.36 1074.80 601.86 24714.53
Lupin 770.10 0.75 3669.02 3012.52 480.76 15657.01
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 8675.40 4842.10 540.00 14059.20
Cipla 579.40 1.06 5151.81 4235.26 555.77 13375.72
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 2368.53 1596.37 270.66 12215.55
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -1.76 3758.18 3211.62 906.98 11510.96
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 3896.30 2352.00 678.40 9628.40
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 4634.19 3523.49 473.07 7032.56
Biocon 594.95 0.05 2081.70 894.10 240.80 6764.80
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -1.69 4301.85 3666.68 327.51 6344.75
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 1.43 2437.24 1558.95 443.57 5459.94
Dishman Carbogen 308.30 0.80 2234.48 1927.08 40.55 5340.32
Fortis Health. 149.40 2.72 234.40 185.62 199.00 4929.24
Strides Shasun 667.25 0.72 1339.89 1123.76 157.75 4903.58
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 1262.90 1125.63 218.44 4853.23
Wockhardt 765.75 2.18 2370.85 1464.51 665.34 3802.48
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 1587.18 1421.15 65.40 3791.31
Ipca Labs. 683.55 0.55 2276.99 1945.97 94.87 3216.98
Aster DM Health. 145.85 -6.18 853.97 714.34 62.96 3107.35
