Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Competition
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|512.45
|122,952.12
|7,806.70
|-34.95
|28,051.63
|Cipla
|579.40
|46,647.50
|10,974.58
|974.94
|13,375.72
|Piramal Enterp.
|2,413.80
|43,520.82
|3,809.31
|776.78
|24,714.53
|Cadila Health.
|389.40
|39,862.88
|3,274.50
|661.90
|9,628.40
|Biocon
|594.95
|35,697.00
|2,618.40
|519.30
|6,764.80
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2,147.10
|35,620.39
|9,719.80
|1,384.10
|14,059.20
|Lupin
|770.10
|34,816.22
|12,753.15
|3,141.33
|15,657.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|582.00
|34,099.38
|9,781.21
|1,706.76
|11,510.96
|Divi's Lab.
|1,010.70
|26,829.03
|4,065.78
|1,053.27
|5,459.94
|Alkem Lab
|2,198.05
|26,277.69
|4,656.12
|883.16
|4,853.23
|Torrent Pharma.
|1,310.60
|22,177.97
|4,592.68
|854.22
|7,032.56
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2,250.15
|19,058.77
|2,994.51
|336.78
|2,304.29
|Apollo Hospitals
|1,130.45
|15,726.82
|6,441.77
|285.15
|6,344.75
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|15,138.62
|8,095.50
|2,140.61
|12,215.55
|Natco Pharma
|729.55
|13,460.20
|2,002.80
|494.80
|1,943.00
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|12,813.30
|2,622.99
|79.19
|3,791.31
|Abbott India
|5,626.70
|11,956.74
|2,938.69
|276.65
|1,434.16
|Ajanta Pharma
|1,352.60
|11,902.88
|1,822.71
|499.81
|1,512.71
|Sanofi India
|5,080.05
|11,699.36
|2,419.70
|297.00
|1,775.60
|Syngene Intl.
|578.50
|11,570.00
|1,200.90
|287.30
|2,291.10
