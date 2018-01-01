You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
|OPEN
|36.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|482935
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.25
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.35
|Sell Qty
|3700.00
|OPEN
|36.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|2155609
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|5725.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|3668.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Astrazeneca Phar
|975.75
|-0.70
|2439.38
|128.54
|-10.35
|7.98
|122.27
|Suven Life Scie.
|178.70
|1.05
|2274.85
|163.66
|34.60
|10.68
|16.73
|Indoco Remedies
|241.45
|-0.25
|2224.96
|73.60
|2.10
|4.19
|57.63
|Claris Lifescien
|395.35
|-0.32
|2157.42
|2.07
|-317.43
|250.66
|1.58
|Sequent Scien.
|83.60
|-1.12
|2037.75
|265.20
|30.54
|0.68
|122.94
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|182.70
|-0.79
|1883.64
|195.88
|25.98
|4.77
|38.30
|Hikal
|226.90
|-1.71
|1865.12
|350.63
|23.24
|9.65
|23.51
|Panacea Biotec
|284.65
|1.28
|1744.90
|152.16
|-9.71
|0.00
|-
|Alembic
|60.65
|-1.14
|1619.66
|32.92
|2.82
|1.50
|40.43
|Novartis India
|624.20
|-0.16
|1541.77
|156.10
|18.74
|17.63
|35.41
|Marksans Pharma
|35.35
|-1.67
|1446.88
|218.43
|17.46
|0.21
|168.33
|Morepen Labs.
|31.85
|0.16
|1432.77
|81.26
|6.81
|0.66
|48.26
|Hester Bios
|1636.45
|0.87
|1392.62
|31.93
|6.50
|33.69
|48.57
|Aarti Drugs
|531.00
|-5.43
|1266.97
|319.27
|23.60
|29.80
|17.82
|TTK Healthcare
|1191.25
|-0.47
|925.60
|146.00
|12.25
|31.62
|37.67
|Gufic BioScience
|106.80
|-2.15
|826.63
|88.42
|5.84
|2.22
|48.11
|Amrutanjan Healt
|553.35
|-1.12
|807.89
|62.54
|6.40
|11.22
|49.32
|Medicamen Biotec
|673.20
|1.86
|766.10
|27.91
|2.68
|8.22
|81.90
|DIL
|3321.45
|0.00
|760.61
|98.26
|26.46
|0.00
|-
|RPG LifeScience.
|433.90
|1.33
|717.56
|95.66
|5.46
|7.25
|59.85
