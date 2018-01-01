JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Astrazeneca Phar 975.75 -0.70 2439.38 128.54 -10.35 7.98 122.27
Suven Life Scie. 178.70 1.05 2274.85 163.66 34.60 10.68 16.73
Indoco Remedies 241.45 -0.25 2224.96 73.60 2.10 4.19 57.63
Claris Lifescien 395.35 -0.32 2157.42 2.07 -317.43 250.66 1.58
Sequent Scien. 83.60 -1.12 2037.75 265.20 30.54 0.68 122.94
Bliss GVS Pharma 182.70 -0.79 1883.64 195.88 25.98 4.77 38.30
Hikal 226.90 -1.71 1865.12 350.63 23.24 9.65 23.51
Panacea Biotec 284.65 1.28 1744.90 152.16 -9.71 0.00 -
Alembic 60.65 -1.14 1619.66 32.92 2.82 1.50 40.43
Novartis India 624.20 -0.16 1541.77 156.10 18.74 17.63 35.41
Marksans Pharma 35.35 -1.67 1446.88 218.43 17.46 0.21 168.33
Morepen Labs. 31.85 0.16 1432.77 81.26 6.81 0.66 48.26
Hester Bios 1636.45 0.87 1392.62 31.93 6.50 33.69 48.57
Aarti Drugs 531.00 -5.43 1266.97 319.27 23.60 29.80 17.82
TTK Healthcare 1191.25 -0.47 925.60 146.00 12.25 31.62 37.67
Gufic BioScience 106.80 -2.15 826.63 88.42 5.84 2.22 48.11
Amrutanjan Healt 553.35 -1.12 807.89 62.54 6.40 11.22 49.32
Medicamen Biotec 673.20 1.86 766.10 27.91 2.68 8.22 81.90
DIL 3321.45 0.00 760.61 98.26 26.46 0.00 -
RPG LifeScience. 433.90 1.33 717.56 95.66 5.46 7.25 59.85

