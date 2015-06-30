JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Incorporated on 17 Jul.'87, Marmagoa Steel was promoted by N V Hegde, M G Poy Raiturkar and V S Bhandary. A G Poy Raiturcar is the chairman of the company. It manufactures billets and rolled products from carbon steel, mild steel and spring steel. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'92 to part-finance a project for setting up a mini steel plant with a rolling mill to manufacture sp...> More

Announcement

Marmagoa Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.48 2.57 -81.32
Operating Profit -0.48 -2.57 81.32
Net Profit -0.38 -4.5 91.56
Equity Capital 6.08 6.08 -
> More on Marmagoa Steel Ltd Financials Results

Marmagoa Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gangotri Iron 0.45 -4.26 1.21
Heera Ispat 1.91 0.00 1.12
Ranjeev Alloys 1.30 4.84 0.50
> More on Marmagoa Steel Ltd Peer Group

Marmagoa Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 15.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.05
> More on Marmagoa Steel Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Marmagoa Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
40.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel: