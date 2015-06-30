Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
Incorporated on 17 Jul.'87, Marmagoa Steel was promoted by N V Hegde, M G Poy Raiturkar and V S Bhandary. A G Poy Raiturcar is the chairman of the company. It manufactures billets and rolled products from carbon steel, mild steel and spring steel. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'92 to part-finance a project for setting up a mini steel plant with a rolling mill to manufacture sp...> More
Marmagoa Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.48
|2.57
|-81.32
|Operating Profit
|-0.48
|-2.57
|81.32
|Net Profit
|-0.38
|-4.5
|91.56
|Equity Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|-
Marmagoa Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gangotri Iron
|0.45
|-4.26
|1.21
|Heera Ispat
|1.91
|0.00
|1.12
|Ranjeev Alloys
|1.30
|4.84
|0.50
Marmagoa Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Marmagoa Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|40.00
Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices