Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

TO THE MEMBERS OF MARMAGOA STEEL LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements:

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MARMAGOA STEEL LIMITED ("theCompany") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2016 theStatement of Profitand Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and a summaryof significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the

Financial Statements:

2. The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the mattersstated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 (‘the Act’) with respect tothe preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of thefinancial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with theAccounting Principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standardsspecified underSection 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records inaccordance with the provisions of the

Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraudsand other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies;making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design implementation andmaintenance of adequate internal financial controls that are operating effectively forensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to thepreparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair viewand are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility:

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based onour audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting andauditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report underthe provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit inaccordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform theaudit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free frommaterial misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amountsand disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on theauditor’s judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement ofthe financial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessmentsthe auditor considers internal financialcontrol relevant to the Company’s preparationof the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design auditprocedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose ofexpressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financialcontrols system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls.An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and thereasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Management and Boardof Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion:

6. We have been informed by the company that the production activities have beensuspended since June 2013 for want of Working Capital Support from the Banks consequentupon the company’s loans which have been classified as NPA by both the Bank ofMaharashtra and the Union Bank of India and have invoked the provisions of SARFAESI ACT2002 and assigned the respective debts in favour of Asset Reconstruction Companies; PARAS- Hyderabad and ARCIL - Mumbai. As a result there is no generation of cash flows even tomeet the day to day expenses. Howeverpending finalization of rehabilitation plan theaccounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Subject to this in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to theexplanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements read together with the Notesthereon give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give atrue and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted inIndia:

i) In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2016.

ii) In the case of the Statement of Profit & Loss of the Losses for the year ended31st March 2016 and

iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement of the Cash Flows during the year endedthat date in the functioning of the Company.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements:

7. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order 2015 ("theOrder") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) ofSection 143 of the Act we give in Annexure (A) our report on the matters specified inparagraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

8. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow statement dealt withby this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicableAccounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March312016 and taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors isdisqualified as on March 31 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164(2) of the Act

f) Report in Internal Financial Controls under clause (1) of subsection 3 of section143 of the Companies Act 2013 is enclosed as Annexure (B) to this report

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in theAuditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules 2014.

i. The pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the Company isgiven at Note 32 of the Notes to financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; assuch the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under reportto transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delayin transferring such sums does not arise.

For N.D.HEGDE & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

(ICAI Firm Reg.No.103616W)

NAGESH D. HEGDE

Membership No.: 041345

Place: Curtorim

Date: 29.06.2016

ANNEXURE (A) - Report under the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order 2016

Referred to in our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company andthe books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of ourknowledge and belief we state that: -

1. a) The company has maintained proper records in electronic medium showing fullparticulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) As explained to us all the assets have not been physically verified by themanagement during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which in ouropinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of itsassets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immoveable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. As explained to us the inventory has been physically verified at reasonableintervals during the year by the management. In our opinion the frequency of verificationis reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks andthe book records were not material. The discrepancies have been properly dealt with in thebooks of accounts.

3. The company had granted during the year 2012-13 an interest free loan to a companycovered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

a) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to thecompany’s interest.

b) No Schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated.

c) No Schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulatedand therefore the question of overdue amounts does not arise. Though Company has informedthat the reasonable steps have been taken for recovery of the principal and interest.

4. The company has not given any loans investments guarantees and security.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has not accepted any deposits in contravention of Directives issued by ReserveBank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions ofthe Act and the rules framed there under where applicable . No order has been passed bythe Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or anycourt or any other tribunal.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts and records maintained by the companypursuant to the rules prescribed under section 148(1) of the Act for maintenance of costrecords in respect of the products of the Company and are of the opinion that primafacie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However we havenot made a detailed examination of records.

7. a) According to the information and explanations given to us undisputed amounts

payable in respect of income tax wealth tax service tax sales tax custom dutyexcise duty and Cess that were in arrears as at 31st March 2016 for a periodof more than six months from the date they became payable are given below.

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount relates Due Date 1. Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952 Employers contribution 13.91 From March 2013 to May 2013 15th of April 2013 2. ESI Act 1948 Employers contribution 4.30 -do- 21st of April 2013 3. Service Tax Act 1994 Service Tax 30.75 2012-13 6th of Sep. 2012 onwards 4. Income Tax Act 1961 TDS 65.76 2012-13 7th of May 2012 onwards 5. The Central Sales Tax Act 1956 Central Sales Tax 430.61 2005-06 to 201213 31.05.2005 onwards 6. VAT & Entry Tax Act of various States VAT & Entry Tax 298.37 2008-09 to 201213 31.10.2008 onwards

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues ofsales tax income tax custom duty wealth tax excise duty and Cess which have not beendeposited on account of any dispute.

8. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanationsgiven to us we are of the opinion the company has defaulted in repayment of dues totheir Bankers viz. Bank of Maharashtra Margao Branch and Union Bank of India PanjimBranch who have invoked the provisions of SARFAESI Act 2002 and also assigned therespective dues in favour of Asset Reconstruction Companies; Pridhvi Asset Reconstructionand Securitisation Company Ltd. Hyderabad and Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd.Mumbai respectively. We have been informed that negotiations are in progress with both theARCs for arriving at a negotiated settlement of dues.

9. The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further publicoffer (including debt instrument) and term loans during the period under consideration.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information andexplanations given to us no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by itsofficers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit thatcauses the financial statements to be materially misstated.

11. The Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with therequisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to theCompanies Act.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company hence this clause is not applicable.

13. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information andexplanations given to us all transactions with related parties are in compliance withsections 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 where applicable and the details have beendisclosed in the Financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accountingstandards.

14. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of sharesor fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors orpersons connected with him.

16. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the ReserveBank of India Act 1934.

For N. D. Hegde & Associates Chartered Accountants Place : Curtorim FRN: 103616W Date : 29.06.2016 NAGESH D. HEGDE M. NO. : 041345

ANNEXURE (B) TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONEFINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MARMAGOA STEEL LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MARMAGOASTEEL LIMITED (‘the Company’) as of 31st March 2016 in conjunctionwith our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended onthat date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls. These responsibilities include the design implementation andmaintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively forensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence tocompany’s policies the safeguarding of its assets the prevention and detection offrauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timelypreparation of reliable financial information as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemedto be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extentapplicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit ofInternal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetheradequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our auditinvolves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Ouraudit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining anunderstanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting assessing the riskthat a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operatingeffectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selecteddepend on the auditor’s judgment including the assessment of the risks of materialmisstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error. We believe thatthe audit evidence I/we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis forour audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financialreporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a processdesigned to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reportingand the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance withgenerally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control overfinancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately andfairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permitpreparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accountingprinciples and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only inaccordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection ofunauthorised acquisition use or disposition of the company’s assets that could havea material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2016.