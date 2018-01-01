Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

Notice is hereby given that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Membersof MARMAGOA STEEL LIMITED will be held on Saturday 26th September 2015 at 4.30p.m. at the Registered Office Survey No. 280 Eclate Curtorim Goa to transact thefollowing business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To receive consider and adopt the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31stMarch 2015 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31st March2015 along with the Auditors’ Report Directors’ Report and Corporate GovernanceReport thereon.

2. To appoint a Director in place of Shri P. J. Bhide who retires by rotation and beingeligible offers himself for reappointment.

3. To consider and if thought fit to pass with or without modification thefollowing Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT in terms of the provisions of Sections 139 and 142 and otherapplicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Audit andAuditors) Rules 2014 (including any statutory modifications or re-enactments thereof forthe time being in force) appointment of M/s N. D. Hegde & Associates CharteredAccountants Margao Goa (Firm registration No. 103616W) approved in the 26thAnnual General Meeting until the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting ishereby ratified in this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of next Annual GeneralMeeting of the Company on a remuneration as may be decided by the Board of Directors ofthe Company.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby severallyauthorized to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary proper andexpedient to give effect to this resolution."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

4. To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolution with or withoutmodification as an Ordinary Resolution

"RESOLVED THAT Mr. T. Srinivasa who was appointed as an Additional Director ofthe Company with effect from 17th July 2015 by the Board of Directors of the Companypursuant to Section 161(1) of the Companies Act 2013 and the Articles of Association ofthe Company and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice under Section 160 ofthe Companies Act 2013 be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company liable toretire by rotation."