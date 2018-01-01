JUST IN
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2016 2015 2014
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.12 0.14 3.55
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.14 10.52 -18.98
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.00 0.05 0.18
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -0.21 -10.59 15.38
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.07 -0.01 -3.42
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.06 0.12 0.13
