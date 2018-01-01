You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Filter:
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.12
|0.14
|3.55
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|0.14
|10.52
|-18.98
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|0.00
|0.05
|0.18
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-0.21
|-10.59
|15.38
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-3.42
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.06
|0.12
|0.13
Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices