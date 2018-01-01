JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
22-07-2016 Book Closure 09-08-2016 13-08-2016 A.G.M.
09-09-2015 Book Closure 22-09-2015 26-09-2015 A.G.M.
11-09-2014 Book Closure 25-09-2014 29-09-2014 A.G.M.
04-09-2012 Book Closure 24-09-2012 29-09-2012 A.G.M.
25-08-2011 Book Closure 25-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
05-07-2010 Book Closure 01-08-2010 07-08-2010 A.G.M.
12-08-2009 Book Closure 22-09-2009 26-09-2009 A.G.M.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel: