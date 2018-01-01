You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|22-07-2016
|Book Closure
|09-08-2016
|13-08-2016
|A.G.M.
|09-09-2015
|Book Closure
|22-09-2015
|26-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|11-09-2014
|Book Closure
|25-09-2014
|29-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|04-09-2012
|Book Closure
|24-09-2012
|29-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|25-08-2011
|Book Closure
|25-09-2011
|30-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|05-07-2010
|Book Closure
|01-08-2010
|07-08-2010
|A.G.M.
|12-08-2009
|Book Closure
|22-09-2009
|26-09-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices