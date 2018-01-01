JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Filter:

Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2016 2015 2014
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 0.00 4.37
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.42
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 3.95
Other Income 0.00 12.05 0.19
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 -2.24
Total Income 0.00 12.05 1.90
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 3.87
Power & Fuel Cost 0.39 0.30 2.33
Employee Cost 1.08 0.00 1.13
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.06 0.04 0.54
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.38 0.25 0.49
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.66 40.74 16.35
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 2.57 41.33 24.71
Operating Profit -2.58 -29.28 -22.81
Interest 0.71 0.60 12.39
Gross Profit -3.29 -29.88 -35.20
Depreciation 2.01 2.04 2.27
Profit Before Tax -5.30 -31.92 -37.47
Tax -0.80 -0.28 -1.33
Net Profit -4.50 -31.64 -36.14
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel: