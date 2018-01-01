You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Filter:
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.00
|0.00
|4.37
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|3.95
|Other Income
|0.00
|12.05
|0.19
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|Total Income
|0.00
|12.05
|1.90
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.39
|0.30
|2.33
|Employee Cost
|1.08
|0.00
|1.13
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.06
|0.04
|0.54
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.38
|0.25
|0.49
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.66
|40.74
|16.35
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|2.57
|41.33
|24.71
|Operating Profit
|-2.58
|-29.28
|-22.81
|Interest
|0.71
|0.60
|12.39
|Gross Profit
|-3.29
|-29.88
|-35.20
|Depreciation
|2.01
|2.04
|2.27
|Profit Before Tax
|-5.30
|-31.92
|-37.47
|Tax
|-0.80
|-0.28
|-1.33
|Net Profit
|-4.50
|-31.64
|-36.14
Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices