Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
|Sep-2015
|Jun-2015
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Expenditure
|0.48
|27.73
|0.33
|1.58
|2.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.48
|-27.73
|-0.33
|-1.58
|-2.57
|Interest
|0.20
|0.60
|0.18
|0.17
|0.71
|PBDT
|-0.68
|-28.33
|-0.51
|-1.75
|-3.28
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.18
|0.50
|0.51
|2.01
|PBT
|-0.38
|-28.23
|-1.01
|-2.26
|-4.50
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.38
|-28.23
|-1.01
|-2.26
|-4.50
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.06
|-4.64
|-0.17
|-0.37
|-0.74
