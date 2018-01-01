JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Filter:

Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Jun-2016 Mar-2016 Dec-2015 Sep-2015 Jun-2015
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Expenditure 0.48 27.73 0.33 1.58 2.57
Operating Profit -0.48 -27.73 -0.33 -1.58 -2.57
Interest 0.20 0.60 0.18 0.17 0.71
PBDT -0.68 -28.33 -0.51 -1.75 -3.28
Depreciation 0.50 0.18 0.50 0.51 2.01
PBT -0.38 -28.23 -1.01 -2.26 -4.50
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.38 -28.23 -1.01 -2.26 -4.50
EPS (Rs) -0.06 -4.64 -0.17 -0.37 -0.74
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel: