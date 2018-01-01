JUST IN
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2016 2015 2014
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 0.22 0.45 0.77
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.07
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.45
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.21
Interest Coverage ratio -6.46 -52.20 -0.73
Operating Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 -154.23
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 -459.27
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
