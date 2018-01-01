JUST IN
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '16 Dec '15 Sep '15 Mar '15 Dec '14
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 25.13 2.11 1.77 28.77 0.73
Operating Profit -25.13 -2.11 -1.77 -28.77 -0.73
Interest -0.28 0.51 0.33 0.60 0.00
Gross Profit -24.85 -2.62 -2.10 -29.37 -0.73
Depreciation -0.48 1.51 1.01 0.90 1.70
PBT -24.88 -4.13 -3.11 -29.99 -2.43
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -24.88 -4.13 -3.11 -29.99 -2.43
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items -28.05 0.00 0.00 -28.53 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 3.17 -4.13 -3.11 -1.46 -2.43
Equity Share Capital 6.08 6.08 6.08 6.08 6.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 -132.89 -131.87 0.00 -132.89
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.68 -0.51 0.00 -0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 2.01 2.01 2.01 2.01 2.01
Share Holding (%) 32.94 32.94 32.94 32.94 32.94
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 4.09 4.09 4.09 4.09 4.09
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 67.06 67.06 67.06 67.06 67.06
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
