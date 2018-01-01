Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '16
|Dec '15
|Sep '15
|Mar '15
|Dec '14
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|25.13
|2.11
|1.77
|28.77
|0.73
|Operating Profit
|-25.13
|-2.11
|-1.77
|-28.77
|-0.73
|Interest
|-0.28
|0.51
|0.33
|0.60
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-24.85
|-2.62
|-2.10
|-29.37
|-0.73
|Depreciation
|-0.48
|1.51
|1.01
|0.90
|1.70
|PBT
|-24.88
|-4.13
|-3.11
|-29.99
|-2.43
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-24.88
|-4.13
|-3.11
|-29.99
|-2.43
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-28.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.53
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|3.17
|-4.13
|-3.11
|-1.46
|-2.43
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|-132.89
|-131.87
|0.00
|-132.89
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.68
|-0.51
|0.00
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|2.01
|2.01
|2.01
|2.01
|2.01
|Share Holding (%)
|32.94
|32.94
|32.94
|32.94
|32.94
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|67.06
|67.06
|67.06
|67.06
|67.06
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.