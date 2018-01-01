Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Dec '11
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|41.59
|134.92
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|0.24
|0.32
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|4.14
|41.83
|135.24
|Total Expenditure
|4.48
|0.73
|22.63
|51.06
|129.70
|Operating Profit
|-4.48
|-0.73
|-18.49
|-9.23
|5.54
|Interest
|1.06
|0.00
|11.88
|7.57
|7.06
|Gross Profit
|-5.54
|-0.73
|-30.37
|-16.80
|-1.52
|Depreciation
|3.02
|1.70
|1.73
|1.81
|2.15
|PBT
|-7.77
|-2.43
|-31.68
|-18.61
|-3.67
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-7.77
|-2.43
|-31.68
|-18.61
|-3.67
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-0.48
|0.00
|-12.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-7.29
|-2.43
|-19.66
|-18.61
|-3.67
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|-69.26
|-62.37
|0.00
|4.35
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.40
|-5.20
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|2.01
|2.03
|2.03
|0
|2.03
|Share Holding (%)
|32.94
|33.32
|33.32
|0.00
|33.32
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|4.09
|4.06
|4.06
|0
|4.06
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|67.06
|66.68
|66.68
|0.00
|66.68
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.