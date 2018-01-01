Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Mar '12
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|55.49
|160.46
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|0.71
|0.59
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|4.14
|56.20
|161.05
|Total Expenditure
|29.28
|29.28
|26.95
|72.00
|160.13
|Operating Profit
|-29.28
|-29.28
|-22.81
|-15.80
|0.92
|Interest
|0.60
|0.60
|12.39
|10.28
|10.50
|Gross Profit
|-29.88
|-29.88
|-35.20
|-26.08
|-9.58
|Depreciation
|2.04
|2.04
|2.27
|2.43
|2.81
|PBT
|-31.64
|-31.64
|-36.14
|-27.48
|-11.22
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-31.64
|-31.64
|-36.14
|-27.48
|-11.22
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-28.53
|-28.53
|-16.07
|0.45
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-3.11
|-3.11
|-20.07
|-27.93
|-11.22
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|128.76
|-128.76
|-95.44
|-30.69
|-3.21
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-5.20
|-5.20
|-5.93
|-4.51
|-1.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|2.01
|2.01
|2.03
|2.03
|2.03
|Share Holding (%)
|32.94
|32.94
|33.32
|33.32
|33.32
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|4.09
|4.09
|4.06
|4.06
|4.06
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|67.06
|67.06
|66.68
|66.68
|66.68
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.