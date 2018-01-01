Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Company Information
Incorporated on 17 Jul.'87, Marmagoa Steel was promoted by N V Hegde, M G Poy Raiturkar and V S Bhandary. A G Poy Raiturcar is the chairman of the company. It manufactures billets and rolled products from carbon steel, mild steel and spring steel. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'92 to part-finance a project for setting up a mini steel plant with a rolling mill to manufacture sp...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Ashok Mittal
|Managing Director :
|R K Radhakrishna
|Independent Director :
|P J Bhide
|Independent Director :
|K V Ramarathnam
|Independent Director :
|T Srinivasa
|AUDITOR :
|N D Hegde & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Steel - Medium / Small
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Plot No 280 Eclate, Curtorim,Salcette,Goa-403709
|Ph : 91-0832-2784289/2784290/2784237
|WEBSITE : http://www.marmagoasteel.com
|E-mail : cosec@marmagoasteel.com
