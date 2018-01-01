JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Company Information

Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Incorporated on 17 Jul.'87, Marmagoa Steel was promoted by N V Hegde, M G Poy Raiturkar and V S Bhandary. A G Poy Raiturcar is the chairman of the company. It manufactures billets and rolled products from carbon steel, mild steel and spring steel. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'92 to part-finance a project for setting up a mini steel plant with a rolling mill to manufacture sp...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Ashok Mittal
Managing Director : R K Radhakrishna
Independent Director : P J Bhide
Independent Director : K V Ramarathnam
Independent Director : T Srinivasa
AUDITOR : N D Hegde & Associates
IND NAME : Steel - Medium / Small
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Plot No 280 Eclate, Curtorim,Salcette,Goa-403709
Ph : 91-0832-2784289/2784290/2784237
WEBSITE : http://www.marmagoasteel.com
E-mail : cosec@marmagoasteel.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel: