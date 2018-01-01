JUST IN
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Plot No 280 Eclate
Curtorim
Salcette - India
FAX - 91-0832-2784287
Phone1 - 91-0832-2784289/2784290/2784237
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - cosec@marmagoasteel.com
Factory/plant Steel Plant
Goa - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

