Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Share Holding

(in %) Sep 2015 Jun 2015 Mar 2015 Dec 2014 Sep 2014
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 67.06 67.06 67.06 67.06 1.05
Total Promoters 67.06 67.06 67.06 67.06 1.05
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Non-Institution 32.92 32.92 32.92 32.92 98.93
Indian Public 15.87 15.87 15.87 15.84 15.84
Others 17.05 17.05 17.05 17.08 83.09
Total Non Promoter 32.94 32.94 32.94 32.94 98.95
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

