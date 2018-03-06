Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - News Sector
-
Enforcement Directorate, SFIO lens on Rs 54-bn loans to Usha Martin group
7.00 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Usha Martin's long-term issuer rating has slipped to IND BB+ and the enterprise placed on "Rating Watch Negative"
-
Bhushan Power and Steel creditors to announce highest bidder on March 14
11.31 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Bhushan Power and Steel owes about Rs 450 billion to its lenders
-
Resolution of Bhushan Steel bankruptcy is credit positive, says Moody's
6.19 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Sale of debt-laden Bhushan Steel, which is one of the largest non-performing assets in the country, is credit positive as it will help improve banks' ...
-
-
-
Steel stocks under pressure; Tata Steel, JSPL, SAIL down 4%
2.57 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Nifty Metal index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 1.5% against 0.1% rise in the Nifty 50 index at 02:45 pm
-
-
-
-
Electrosteel: NCLT asks Tata, Vedanta and IRP to file counter plea
12.44 am | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The government had introduced Section 29A, last year, to prevent defaulting promoters from re-acquiring their assets
-
L&T moves NCLT, seeks Rs 9 billion from 'bankrupt' Bhushan Steel
3.06 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
L&T said it should be acknowledged as secured creditor for supply of capital goods to the company's Odisha plant
-
Coal India misses production target again; imports likely to increase
1.55 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
CIL's output between Apr 2017 and Feb 2018 stood at 495.09 mt, 7% lower than the 531.32 mt target set by the coal ministry. Similarly, sales volume is...
-
Tata Steel emerges as the top bidder for debt-laden Bhushan Steel
12.40 am | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of debt-laden Bhushan Steel informed on March 6, said Tata Steel in its release
-
-
-
Tata Steel to gain from Odisha move to raise area limit for iron ore mines
12.27 am | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The Odisha government has recommended to the Centre to shift the bar on the area to be held by an iron ore mine lessee from 10 sq km to 75 sq km, a mo...
-
Bhushan Power resolution plan is likely to be finalised this month
2.39 am | 7 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel, facing insolvency proceedings, is likely to be finalised this month, the IRP for the firm Mahender Ku...
-
PE funds eye rich pickings from bankruptcy resolution
8.08 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Sustained interest lies in the transparency of the process and some early success stories
-
-
