You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|JSW Steel
|297.95
|6.75
|2.32
|52290.11
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|17.10
|2.82
|47993.02
|S A I L
|72.20
|2.75
|3.96
|44160.29
|Vedanta
|316.95
|13.45
|4.43
|36663.26
|Hindalco Inds.
|227.15
|7.30
|3.32
|34525.03
|Hind.Zinc
|318.95
|4.80
|1.53
|17273.00
|Jindal Steel
|230.10
|8.40
|3.79
|14449.17
|Bhushan Steel
|42.25
|-1.85
|-4.20
|13702.68
|NMDC
|123.75
|1.70
|1.39
|8828.14
|Jindal Stain.
|85.55
|-0.35
|-0.41
|8311.28
|Natl. Aluminium
|63.85
|1.35
|2.16
|7543.04
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|171.65
|9.25
|5.70
|6889.81
|Jindal Saw
|118.20
|-2.75
|-2.27
|5695.72
|Uttam Galva
|15.90
|0.75
|4.95
|4348.10
|Welspun Corp
|158.70
|-7.45
|-4.48
|4345.80
|Natl. Steel&Agro
|32.20
|0.75
|2.38
|3980.38
|Uttam Value Ste.
|0.19
|0.00
|0.00
|3511.63
|Usha Martin
|19.05
|-1.05
|-5.22
|3246.54
|Surya Roshni
|405.40
|10.45
|2.65
|3145.46
|APL Apollo
|1896.05
|-38.95
|-2.01
|2879.38
Quick Links for Marmagoa Steel:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices