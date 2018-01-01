JUST IN
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Coal India 297.80 184,856.67 420.02 14,500.53 17,582.29
Hind.Zinc 318.95 134,765.94 18,798.00 8,316.00 39,473.00
Vedanta 316.95 117,816.65 38,540.42 11,068.70 129,558.21
JSW Steel 297.95 72,020.47 56,913.25 3,576.54 63,418.89
Tata Steel 622.70 70,154.00 53,260.96 3,444.55 85,888.07
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 50,995.18 36,869.21 925.16 67,192.36
NMDC 123.75 39,153.26 8,829.64 2,589.14 23,130.14
S A I L 72.20 29,822.43 49,767.10 -2833.24 82,409.84
Jindal Steel 230.10 21,086.36 16,094.68 -986.45 50,667.51
KIOCL 234.20 14,860.22 930.61 47.93 2,277.81
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 12,341.69 8,050.02 668.53 10,655.23
Hind.Copper 64.80 5,995.43 1,228.71 61.94 2,028.66
MOIL 205.80 5,482.10 989.84 305.83 2,818.48
APL Apollo 1,896.05 4,499.33 3,104.33 39.33 760.83
Welspun Corp 158.70 4,209.04 4,482.56 174.60 3,686.90
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 4,147.89 1,476.05 144.30 1,187.74
G M D C 128.95 4,100.61 1,582.36 324.23 4,420.88
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 4,050.08 7,575.55 218.02 4,260.67
Jindal Stain. 85.55 3,935.73 8,957.40 58.34 7,502.84
Jindal Saw 118.20 3,779.45 5,932.96 307.70 9,931.18
