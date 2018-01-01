You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Competition
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Coal India
|297.80
|184,856.67
|420.02
|14,500.53
|17,582.29
|Hind.Zinc
|318.95
|134,765.94
|18,798.00
|8,316.00
|39,473.00
|Vedanta
|316.95
|117,816.65
|38,540.42
|11,068.70
|129,558.21
|JSW Steel
|297.95
|72,020.47
|56,913.25
|3,576.54
|63,418.89
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|70,154.00
|53,260.96
|3,444.55
|85,888.07
|Hindalco Inds.
|227.15
|50,995.18
|36,869.21
|925.16
|67,192.36
|NMDC
|123.75
|39,153.26
|8,829.64
|2,589.14
|23,130.14
|S A I L
|72.20
|29,822.43
|49,767.10
|-2833.24
|82,409.84
|Jindal Steel
|230.10
|21,086.36
|16,094.68
|-986.45
|50,667.51
|KIOCL
|234.20
|14,860.22
|930.61
|47.93
|2,277.81
|Natl. Aluminium
|63.85
|12,341.69
|8,050.02
|668.53
|10,655.23
|Hind.Copper
|64.80
|5,995.43
|1,228.71
|61.94
|2,028.66
|MOIL
|205.80
|5,482.10
|989.84
|305.83
|2,818.48
|APL Apollo
|1,896.05
|4,499.33
|3,104.33
|39.33
|760.83
|Welspun Corp
|158.70
|4,209.04
|4,482.56
|174.60
|3,686.90
|Ratnamani Metals
|887.25
|4,147.89
|1,476.05
|144.30
|1,187.74
|G M D C
|128.95
|4,100.61
|1,582.36
|324.23
|4,420.88
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|171.65
|4,050.08
|7,575.55
|218.02
|4,260.67
|Jindal Stain.
|85.55
|3,935.73
|8,957.40
|58.34
|7,502.84
|Jindal Saw
|118.20
|3,779.45
|5,932.96
|307.70
|9,931.18
