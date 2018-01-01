You are here » Home » » Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513355
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE698E01023
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marmagoa Steel Ltd
Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Crimson Metal
|7.11
|-4.82
|3.15
|3.25
|0.11
|0.96
|7.41
|Mukat Pipes
|2.59
|4.86
|3.07
|1.28
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Gopal Iron Stl.
|6.18
|0.00
|3.04
|3.01
|-0.05
|0.00
|-
|Chennai Ferrous
|8.15
|0.00
|2.93
|1.24
|0.42
|7.73
|1.05
|Aditya Ispat
|5.45
|-3.54
|2.92
|5.24
|0.04
|0.72
|7.57
|Anil Spl Steel
|1.08
|2.86
|2.76
|63.52
|1.30
|0.00
|-
|P.M. Telelinnks
|2.43
|3.85
|2.45
|1.36
|-0.01
|0.00
|-
|Premier Pip.
|3.20
|0.00
|2.27
|41.38
|0.47
|3.11
|1.03
|Siddhartha Tubes
|2.85
|0.00
|1.71
|8.06
|-0.88
|0.00
|-
|Ensa Steel Inds.
|2.88
|0.00
|1.41
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.00
|-
