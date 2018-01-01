JUST IN
Marmagoa Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513355 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE698E01023
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marmagoa Steel Ltd

Marmagoa Steel Ltd. (MARMAGOASTEEL) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Crimson Metal 7.11 -4.82 3.15 3.25 0.11 0.96 7.41
Mukat Pipes 2.59 4.86 3.07 1.28 -0.06 0.00 -
Gopal Iron Stl. 6.18 0.00 3.04 3.01 -0.05 0.00 -
Chennai Ferrous 8.15 0.00 2.93 1.24 0.42 7.73 1.05
Aditya Ispat 5.45 -3.54 2.92 5.24 0.04 0.72 7.57
Anil Spl Steel 1.08 2.86 2.76 63.52 1.30 0.00 -
P.M. Telelinnks 2.43 3.85 2.45 1.36 -0.01 0.00 -
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27 41.38 0.47 3.11 1.03
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71 8.06 -0.88 0.00 -
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41 0.01 -0.02 0.00 -

