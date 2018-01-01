Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Marsons Ltd.
Marsons was originally incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'76 under the name Marsons Electricals. It took over the proprietorship concern, Marsons in Dec.'77 which was manufacturing transformers of different classes and ratings since 1957. It was deemed public in Jul.'81. It changed its name to Marsons in Dec.'90. Marsons became public in Sep.'92. The company came out with a public i...> More
Marsons Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Dec 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-7.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.56
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Marsons Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.93
|6.72
|-86.16
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.15
|-73.33
|Total Income
|0.97
|6.87
|-85.88
|Total Expenses
|0.9
|17.23
|-94.78
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|-10.36
|100.58
|Net Profit
|-0.95
|-13.13
|92.76
|Equity Capital
|25
|25
|-
Marsons Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|W S Inds.
|6.00
|0.00
|12.68
|JSL Inds.
|100.05
|-3.80
|11.71
|Tarapur Trans
|5.88
|5.00
|11.47
|Marsons
|4.24
|-4.07
|10.60
|Tumus Electric
|72.15
|-4.94
|9.31
|GTV Engineering
|26.45
|0.19
|8.25
|Accurate Trans.
|24.35
|-4.88
|7.23
Marsons Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.42%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.74%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.54%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-50.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-61.70%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-18.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Marsons Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.20
|
|4.60
|Week Low/High
|4.20
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.20
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.20
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|67.00
