Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Marsons Ltd.

Marsons Ltd

Marsons was originally incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'76 under the name Marsons Electricals. It took over the proprietorship concern, Marsons in Dec.'77 which was manufacturing transformers of different classes and ratings since 1957. It was deemed public in Jul.'81. It changed its name to Marsons in Dec.'90. Marsons became public in Sep.'92. The company came out with a public i...> More

Marsons Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Dec 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -7.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Marsons Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.93 6.72 -86.16
Other Income 0.04 0.15 -73.33
Total Income 0.97 6.87 -85.88
Total Expenses 0.9 17.23 -94.78
Operating Profit 0.06 -10.36 100.58
Net Profit -0.95 -13.13 92.76
Equity Capital 25 25 -
> More on Marsons Ltd Financials Results

Marsons Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
W S Inds. 6.00 0.00 12.68
JSL Inds. 100.05 -3.80 11.71
Tarapur Trans 5.88 5.00 11.47
Marsons 4.24 -4.07 10.60
Tumus Electric 72.15 -4.94 9.31
GTV Engineering 26.45 0.19 8.25
Accurate Trans. 24.35 -4.88 7.23
> More on Marsons Ltd Peer Group

Marsons Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.60
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.10
> More on Marsons Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Marsons Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.42% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.74% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.54% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -50.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -61.70% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -18.77% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Marsons Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.20
4.60
Week Low/High 4.20
5.00
Month Low/High 4.20
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.20
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
67.00

