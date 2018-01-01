Marsons Ltd.

To

The Members of

MARSONS LIMITED

Kolkata.

• Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MARSONS LIMITED(‘the Company') which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2017the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended anda summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

• Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparationand presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of thefinancial position financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance withthe accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standardsspecified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rules 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting recordsin accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Companyand for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection andapplication of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation ofthe financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materialmisstatement whether due to fraud or error.

• Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified underSection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts andthe disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on theauditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of thefinancial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments theauditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing anopinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls systemover financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit alsoincludes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and thereasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company's

Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

• Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2017 and its Loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

• Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Act we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with theAccounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31thMarch 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors isdisqualified as on 31th March 2017 from being appointed as a director in termsof Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financialreporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate Report in "Annexure II".

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to thebest of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accountingstandards for material foreseeable losses if any on long-term contracts includingderivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the standalone financialstatements as to holding as well as dealing in Specified Bank Notes during the period from8th November 2016 to December 2016 on the basis of information available withthe Company. Based on Audit procedures and relying on management's representation wereport that disclosures are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by theCompany and as produced to us by the management.-Refer Note 40.

For K. M. Roy

Chartered Accountant

Membership number: 053720

Place: Kolkata

Date: 02nd June 2017

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors' Report to the member of the Companyon the

Standalone financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2017 wereport that:

(i) In respect of Fixed Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management inaccordance with a regular programme of verification in our opinion provides for thephysical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to theinformation and explanation given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on suchverification.

(c) According to information & explanation given to us the title deeds ofimmovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) In respect of Inventory:

(a) As explained to us the inventories were physically verified during the year by theManagement at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theprocedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the Management werereasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of itsbusiness.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancieswere noticed on physical verification.

(iii) In respect of Loans given by Company:

The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies firms orother parties cover in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act2013.

(iv) In respect of loan to Directors & Investment by Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thecompany has complied with the provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Act with respectto loans & investments made.

(v) Acceptance of Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of section73 to section 76 of the act and the rules made thereunder during the period under audit.

(vi) Costing Records

We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company under themaintenance of cost records rules specified by the Central Government under sub section(1) of section 148 of the Act as we are of the opinion that prime facie the prescribedcost records have been made and maintained.

(vii) Statutory Dues

a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including providentfund employees' statement insurance income tax sales tax service tax duty of customsduty of excise and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and as per the records ofthe Company examined by us the details of income tax sales tax and duty of excise etc.not deposited on account of dispute are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which it relates Amount (in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending A.Y. - 2008-09 394.28 Appeal Level Income Tax Act 1961 A.Y. - 2009-10 228.33 Appeal Level Income Tax A.Y. - 2010-11 4.57 Tribunal Level A.Y. - 2011-12 911.04 Appeal Level A.Y. - 2012-13 77.27 Appeal Level Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty F.Y. - 2011 - 12 1131.44 High Court F.Y. - 2012- 13 1.19 Appeal Level F.Y. 2005-06 62.61 Appeal Level F.Y. 2006-07 67.49 Appeal Level West Bengal F.Y. 2007-08 Appeal Level Value Added VAT F.Y. 2008-09 118.85 Appeal Level Tax Rules 2005 F.Y. 2009-10 279.01 Appeal Level F.Y. 2010-11 445.75 Appeal Level F.Y. 2011-12 34.57 Appeal Level F.Y. 2012-13 56.64 Appeal Level F.Y. 2014-15 67.80 Appeal Level Central Sales Tax (West Bengal) Rules 1958 F.Y. 2005-06 63.50 Appeal Level F.Y. 2006-07 151.69 Appeal Level F.Y. 2007-08 Appeal Level CST F.Y. 2008-09 94.58 Appeal Level F.Y. 2009-10 234.46 Appeal Level F.Y. 2010-11 396.98 Appeal Level F.Y. 2011-12 6.68 Appeal Level

(viii) Default in Repayment

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us theCompany has not defaulted in repayment of dues to bank. The Company has not issued anydebenture.

(ix) Utilisation of IPO and further public offer

The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further publicoffer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly paragraph3(ix) of the order is not applicable.

(x) Fraud

During the course of our examination of the books of the Company carried out inaccordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India and according to theinformation and explanations given to us we have neither come across to any material fraudon or by the Company nor we are informed of any such cases by the management.

(xi) Approval of Managerial Remuneration

According to the information & explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the company the company has paid/provided for managerialremuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions ofSection 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(xii) Nidhi Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thecompany is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly paragraph 3(xii) of the order is notapplicable.

(xiii) Related Party Transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinationof the records of the Company transactions with the related parties are in compliancewith Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactionshave been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable AccountingStandard

(xiv) Private Placement or Preferential Issues

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinationof the records of the Company the company has not made any preferential allotment orprivate placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) Non Cash Transaction

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinationof the records of the Company the company has not entered into non-cash transactions withdirectors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3(xv) of the order is notapplicable.

(xvi) Register under RBI Act 1934

The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank ofIndia Act 1934.

For K M. Roy Place: Kolkata Chartered Accountant Date: 02nd June 2017 Membership Number: 053720

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the MarsonsLimited (‘the Company") as at March 31 2017 in conjunction with our audit ofthe financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial control based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". Theseresponsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficientconduct of business including adherence to Company's policies the safeguarding of itsassets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completenessof the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial informationas required under the Act.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemedto be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extentapplicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit ofInternal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetheradequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgement including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion in the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition use or disposition of theCompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlsover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2017 based on"the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by theCompany considering the essential components of internal control stated in the GuidanceNote on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India."

For K. M. Roy

Chartered Accountant

Membership Number: 053720

Place: Kolkata

Date: 02nd June 2017