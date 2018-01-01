JUST IN
Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - BULK DEALS

DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
15-09-2017 BABULAL SERMAL HUF BSE SELL 157039 8.06
18-08-2017 SRI INVES BSE BUY 127000 9.61
05-06-2017 BABULAL SERMAL HUF BSE BUY 150000 11.38
05-06-2017 MONA VIMAL MEHTA BSE SELL 180000 11.53
29-03-2017 Naman Securities & Finance Pvt.
Ltd. 		BSE BUY 126763 13.43
29-03-2017 Naman Securities & Finance Pvt.
Ltd. 		BSE SELL 149252 13.55
28-03-2017 GOPAL ADLOLLU BSE SELL 173852 13.01
08-02-2017 SHISHIR MADHAV CHAVAN BSE SELL 153955 15.30
02-02-2017 VASUNDHARA KOTIA BSE SELL 200000 16.49
30-01-2017 CHARU KOTIA BSE SELL 200000 17.14
18-01-2017 CHARU KOTIA BSE SELL 200000 15.00
17-01-2017 VIJAY SAMPATRAJ GADIA BSE SELL 173852 14.39
17-01-2017 GOPAL ADLOLLU BSE BUY 173852 14.39
11-01-2017 VIJAY SAMPATRAJ GADIA BSE BUY 173852 14.06
11-01-2017 GOPAL ADLOLLU BSE SELL 173852 14.06
08-11-2016 GOPAL ADLOLLU BSE BUY 173852 16.90
08-11-2016 VIJAY SAMPATRAJ GADIA BSE BUY 173852 16.66
08-11-2016 DEEPAK BIRADAR BSE SELL 173852 16.66
08-11-2016 VIJAY SAMPATRAJ GADIA BSE SELL 173852 16.90
02-11-2016 BABULAL SERMAL HUF BSE SELL 127579 17.28
