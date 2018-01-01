You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - BULK DEALS
|DATE
|CLIENT NAME
|EXCHANGE
|TRANSACTION
|QUANTITY
|PRICE
|15-09-2017
|BABULAL SERMAL HUF
|BSE
|SELL
|157039
|8.06
|18-08-2017
|SRI INVES
|BSE
|BUY
|127000
|9.61
|05-06-2017
|BABULAL SERMAL HUF
|BSE
|BUY
|150000
|11.38
|05-06-2017
|MONA VIMAL MEHTA
|BSE
|SELL
|180000
|11.53
|29-03-2017
|
Naman Securities & Finance Pvt.
Ltd.
|BSE
|BUY
|126763
|13.43
|29-03-2017
|
Naman Securities & Finance Pvt.
Ltd.
|BSE
|SELL
|149252
|13.55
|28-03-2017
|GOPAL ADLOLLU
|BSE
|SELL
|173852
|13.01
|08-02-2017
|SHISHIR MADHAV CHAVAN
|BSE
|SELL
|153955
|15.30
|02-02-2017
|VASUNDHARA KOTIA
|BSE
|SELL
|200000
|16.49
|30-01-2017
|CHARU KOTIA
|BSE
|SELL
|200000
|17.14
|18-01-2017
|CHARU KOTIA
|BSE
|SELL
|200000
|15.00
|17-01-2017
|VIJAY SAMPATRAJ GADIA
|BSE
|SELL
|173852
|14.39
|17-01-2017
|GOPAL ADLOLLU
|BSE
|BUY
|173852
|14.39
|11-01-2017
|VIJAY SAMPATRAJ GADIA
|BSE
|BUY
|173852
|14.06
|11-01-2017
|GOPAL ADLOLLU
|BSE
|SELL
|173852
|14.06
|08-11-2016
|GOPAL ADLOLLU
|BSE
|BUY
|173852
|16.90
|08-11-2016
|VIJAY SAMPATRAJ GADIA
|BSE
|BUY
|173852
|16.66
|08-11-2016
|DEEPAK BIRADAR
|BSE
|SELL
|173852
|16.66
|08-11-2016
|VIJAY SAMPATRAJ GADIA
|BSE
|SELL
|173852
|16.90
|02-11-2016
|BABULAL SERMAL HUF
|BSE
|SELL
|127579
|17.28
