Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.42
|2.17
|3.37
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|4.21
|27.14
|-3.03
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-0.34
|-24.59
|-5.87
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-4.17
|-3.30
|7.69
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.31
|-0.75
|-1.21
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.11
|1.42
|2.17
