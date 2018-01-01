JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd

Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.30
CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
04-09-2017 Book Closure 20-09-2017 26-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
16-08-2016 Book Closure 18-09-2016 24-09-2016 A.G.M.
23-11-2015 Book Closure 17-12-2015 24-12-2015 A.G.M.
21-11-2014 Book Closure 23-12-2014 30-12-2014 A.G.M.
27-11-2013 Book Closure 21-12-2013 28-12-2013 A.G.M.
05-09-2012 Book Closure 10-12-2012 17-12-2012 Rs.0.1000 per share(lft)Dividend & A.G.M.
08-09-2011 Book Closure 23-09-2011 30-09-2011 Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
22-02-2011 Book Closure 07-03-2011 Bonus issue
23-08-2010 Book Closure 23-09-2010 30-09-2010 Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
23-09-2009 Book Closure 15-10-2009 Consolidation of Shares from Rs. 2/- to Rs. 10/-

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marsons: