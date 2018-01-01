You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|04-09-2017
|Book Closure
|20-09-2017
|26-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|16-08-2016
|Book Closure
|18-09-2016
|24-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|23-11-2015
|Book Closure
|17-12-2015
|24-12-2015
|A.G.M.
|21-11-2014
|Book Closure
|23-12-2014
|30-12-2014
|A.G.M.
|27-11-2013
|Book Closure
|21-12-2013
|28-12-2013
|A.G.M.
|05-09-2012
|Book Closure
|10-12-2012
|17-12-2012
|Rs.0.1000 per share(lft)Dividend & A.G.M.
|08-09-2011
|Book Closure
|23-09-2011
|30-09-2011
|Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|22-02-2011
|Book Closure
|07-03-2011
|Bonus issue
|23-08-2010
|Book Closure
|23-09-2010
|30-09-2010
|Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|23-09-2009
|Book Closure
|15-10-2009
|Consolidation of Shares from Rs. 2/- to Rs. 10/-
