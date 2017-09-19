You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|01-09-2017
|AGM
|26-09-2017
|AGM 26/09/2017In connection with the 40th AGM of the...
|17-08-2016
|AGM
|24-09-2016
|AGM 24.09.2016Marsons Ltd has informed BSE that the ...
|23-11-2015
|AGM
|24-12-2015
|AGM:24.12.2015Marsons Ltd has informed BSE that the ...
|21-11-2014
|AGM
|30-12-2014
|AGM 30.12.2014Marsons Ltd has informed BSE that the ...
|27-11-2013
|AGM
|28-12-2013
|AGM : 28.12.2013Marsons Ltd has informed BSE that th...
