Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 99.99 103.08 72.16
Operating Profit 4.10 14.22 12.95
Other Income 1.43 1.42 5.01
Interest 10.04 7.68 13.73
Depreciation 1.71 3.11 4.03
Profit Before Tax -7.65 3.43 -4.81
Tax 1.81 -0.72 -0.05
Profit After Tax -9.46 4.15 -4.76
 
Share Capital 25.00 25.00 25.00
Reserves 17.49 26.95 22.80
Net Worth 42.49 51.95 47.80
Loans 76.76 71.57 67.53
Gross Block 57.07 56.57 56.89
Investments 37.45 37.45 9.82
Cash 1.11 1.42 2.17
Debtors 39.46 105.00 63.41
Net Working Capital 52.99 56.19 72.61
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 4.10 13.80 17.95
Net Profit Margin (%) -9.46 4.03 -6.60
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 2.21 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
