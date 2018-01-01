You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|99.99
|103.08
|72.16
|Operating Profit
|4.10
|14.22
|12.95
|Other Income
|1.43
|1.42
|5.01
|Interest
|10.04
|7.68
|13.73
|Depreciation
|1.71
|3.11
|4.03
|Profit Before Tax
|-7.65
|3.43
|-4.81
|Tax
|1.81
|-0.72
|-0.05
|Profit After Tax
|-9.46
|4.15
|-4.76
|Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves
|17.49
|26.95
|22.80
|Net Worth
|42.49
|51.95
|47.80
|Loans
|76.76
|71.57
|67.53
|Gross Block
|57.07
|56.57
|56.89
|Investments
|37.45
|37.45
|9.82
|Cash
|1.11
|1.42
|2.17
|Debtors
|39.46
|105.00
|63.41
|Net Working Capital
|52.99
|56.19
|72.61
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|4.10
|13.80
|17.95
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-9.46
|4.03
|-6.60
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|2.21
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
