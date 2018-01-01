JUST IN
Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 101.55 107.35 76.77
Excise Duty 1.56 4.27 4.61
Net Sales 99.99 103.08 72.16
Other Income 1.43 1.42 5.01
Stock Adjustments 0.70 -5.20 5.22
Total Income 102.12 99.30 82.39
Expenditure
Raw Materials 91.42 50.61 56.93
Power & Fuel Cost 0.71 0.49 0.83
Employee Cost 1.13 0.81 1.46
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.70 0.23 0.75
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.54 1.16 1.04
Miscellaneous Expenses 2.51 31.77 8.43
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 98.01 85.07 69.44
Operating Profit 4.10 14.22 12.95
Interest 10.04 7.68 13.73
Gross Profit -5.94 6.54 -0.78
Depreciation 1.71 3.11 4.03
Profit Before Tax -7.65 3.43 -4.81
Tax 1.81 -0.72 -0.05
Net Profit -9.46 4.15 -4.76
