You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|101.55
|107.35
|76.77
|Excise Duty
|1.56
|4.27
|4.61
|Net Sales
|99.99
|103.08
|72.16
|Other Income
|1.43
|1.42
|5.01
|Stock Adjustments
|0.70
|-5.20
|5.22
|Total Income
|102.12
|99.30
|82.39
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|91.42
|50.61
|56.93
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.71
|0.49
|0.83
|Employee Cost
|1.13
|0.81
|1.46
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.70
|0.23
|0.75
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.54
|1.16
|1.04
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|2.51
|31.77
|8.43
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|98.01
|85.07
|69.44
|Operating Profit
|4.10
|14.22
|12.95
|Interest
|10.04
|7.68
|13.73
|Gross Profit
|-5.94
|6.54
|-0.78
|Depreciation
|1.71
|3.11
|4.03
|Profit Before Tax
|-7.65
|3.43
|-4.81
|Tax
|1.81
|-0.72
|-0.05
|Net Profit
|-9.46
|4.15
|-4.76
