Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Filter:
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.93
|4.27
|7.05
|54.14
|6.72
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.06
|0.09
|-2.13
|0.15
|Total Income
|0.97
|4.33
|7.15
|52.01
|6.87
|Expenditure
|0.90
|4.41
|48.25
|45.86
|17.23
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|-0.08
|-41.11
|6.14
|-10.36
|Interest
|0.59
|2.63
|2.18
|2.01
|2.34
|PBDT
|-0.52
|-2.72
|-43.28
|4.14
|-12.70
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|PBT
|-0.95
|-3.15
|-43.71
|3.71
|-13.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.81
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.95
|-3.15
|-43.71
|1.90
|-13.13
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.38
|-1.26
|-17.48
|0.76
|-5.25