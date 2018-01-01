JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd

Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.30
CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.93 4.27 7.05 54.14 6.72
Other Income 0.04 0.06 0.09 -2.13 0.15
Total Income 0.97 4.33 7.15 52.01 6.87
Expenditure 0.90 4.41 48.25 45.86 17.23
Operating Profit 0.06 -0.08 -41.11 6.14 -10.36
Interest 0.59 2.63 2.18 2.01 2.34
PBDT -0.52 -2.72 -43.28 4.14 -12.70
Depreciation 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43
PBT -0.95 -3.15 -43.71 3.71 -13.13
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.81 0.00
Net Profit -0.95 -3.15 -43.71 1.90 -13.13
EPS (Rs) -0.38 -1.26 -17.48 0.76 -5.25
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marsons: