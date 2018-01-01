JUST IN
Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Dec '15 Mar '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 11.32 60.86 42.54 23.73 41.78
Other Income 0.15 -1.99 0.00 0.57 1.32
Total Income 11.47 58.88 42.54 23.73 43.10
Total Expenditure 52.66 63.09 35.02 16.59 35.72
Operating Profit -41.19 -4.22 7.52 7.14 7.38
Interest 4.81 4.35 4.89 4.52 5.30
Gross Profit -46.00 -8.57 2.63 2.61 2.08
Depreciation 0.86 0.86 0.86 2.04 1.76
PBT -46.86 -11.24 1.77 1.14 0.32
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.15
Net Profit/(Loss) -46.86 -11.24 1.77 1.14 0.17
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -46.86 -11.24 1.77 1.14 0.17
Equity Share Capital 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 10.83 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -18.74 0.00 0.71 0.46 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.43
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 57.21
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.13
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.06
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.16
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.94
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 87.94
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 37.63
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
