Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Dec '15
|Mar '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|11.32
|60.86
|42.54
|23.73
|41.78
|Other Income
|0.15
|-1.99
|0.00
|0.57
|1.32
|Total Income
|11.47
|58.88
|42.54
|23.73
|43.10
|Total Expenditure
|52.66
|63.09
|35.02
|16.59
|35.72
|Operating Profit
|-41.19
|-4.22
|7.52
|7.14
|7.38
|Interest
|4.81
|4.35
|4.89
|4.52
|5.30
|Gross Profit
|-46.00
|-8.57
|2.63
|2.61
|2.08
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|2.04
|1.76
|PBT
|-46.86
|-11.24
|1.77
|1.14
|0.32
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-46.86
|-11.24
|1.77
|1.14
|0.17
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-46.86
|-11.24
|1.77
|1.14
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|10.83
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-18.74
|0.00
|0.71
|0.46
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.43
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.21
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.13
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.06
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.16
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.94
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.94
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.63
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
