Marsons Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Dec '15 Mar '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 11.32 60.86 42.54 23.73 41.78

Other Income 0.15 -1.99 0.00 0.57 1.32

Total Income 11.47 58.88 42.54 23.73 43.10

Total Expenditure 52.66 63.09 35.02 16.59 35.72

Operating Profit -41.19 -4.22 7.52 7.14 7.38

Interest 4.81 4.35 4.89 4.52 5.30

Gross Profit -46.00 -8.57 2.63 2.61 2.08

Depreciation 0.86 0.86 0.86 2.04 1.76

PBT -46.86 -11.24 1.77 1.14 0.32

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.15

Net Profit/(Loss) -46.86 -11.24 1.77 1.14 0.17

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -46.86 -11.24 1.77 1.14 0.17

Equity Share Capital 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 10.83 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -18.74 0.00 0.71 0.46 0.07

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.43

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 57.21

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.13

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.06

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.16

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.94

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 87.94

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 37.63