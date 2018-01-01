Marsons Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '14
|Mar '13
|Dec '11
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|12.25
|45.85
|27.72
|44.67
|56.90
|Other Income
|0.19
|3.56
|0.43
|0.33
|0.20
|Total Income
|12.44
|49.41
|28.15
|44.99
|57.10
|Total Expenditure
|53.57
|52.25
|17.40
|38.35
|48.96
|Operating Profit
|-41.13
|-2.84
|10.75
|6.64
|8.14
|Interest
|5.40
|7.24
|8.30
|5.19
|3.89
|Gross Profit
|-46.53
|-10.08
|2.45
|1.45
|4.25
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.28
|1.90
|1.20
|0.90
|PBT
|-47.81
|-11.36
|0.55
|0.26
|3.35
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|1.12
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-47.81
|-11.36
|0.55
|0.18
|2.23
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-47.81
|-11.36
|0.55
|0.18
|2.23
|Equity Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-19.12
|-4.54
|0.14
|0.07
|0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.43
|1.4
|0.14
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|57.21
|56.11
|56.07
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.15
|0.15
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|12.06
|13.67
|13.66
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|5.16
|6.00
|6.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.94
|0.95
|0.95
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|87.94
|86.33
|86.34
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|37.63
|37.89
|37.93
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.