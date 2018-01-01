JUST IN
Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
OPEN 4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '14 Mar '13 Dec '11
Net Sales/Income From Operations 12.25 45.85 27.72 44.67 56.90
Other Income 0.19 3.56 0.43 0.33 0.20
Total Income 12.44 49.41 28.15 44.99 57.10
Total Expenditure 53.57 52.25 17.40 38.35 48.96
Operating Profit -41.13 -2.84 10.75 6.64 8.14
Interest 5.40 7.24 8.30 5.19 3.89
Gross Profit -46.53 -10.08 2.45 1.45 4.25
Depreciation 1.28 1.28 1.90 1.20 0.90
PBT -47.81 -11.36 0.55 0.26 3.35
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.08 1.12
Net Profit/(Loss) -47.81 -11.36 0.55 0.18 2.23
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -47.81 -11.36 0.55 0.18 2.23
Equity Share Capital 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -19.12 -4.54 0.14 0.07 0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.43 1.4 0.14
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 57.21 56.11 56.07
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.13 0.15 0.15
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 12.06 13.67 13.66
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 5.16 6.00 6.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.94 0.95 0.95
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 87.94 86.33 86.34
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 37.63 37.89 37.93
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
