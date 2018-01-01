Marsons Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Jun '15
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|99.99
|103.09
|72.16
|64.59
|54.68
|Other Income
|1.43
|1.42
|5.01
|1.57
|0.57
|Total Income
|101.42
|104.51
|77.17
|66.16
|55.25
|Total Expenditure
|98.11
|91.16
|65.57
|52.11
|47.57
|Operating Profit
|3.30
|13.34
|11.60
|14.05
|7.68
|Interest
|9.24
|6.80
|12.38
|10.30
|5.83
|Gross Profit
|-5.94
|6.54
|-0.78
|3.75
|1.84
|Depreciation
|1.71
|3.11
|4.03
|3.00
|0.96
|PBT
|-9.46
|3.43
|-4.81
|0.75
|0.89
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.72
|0.15
|0.15
|0.27
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-9.46
|4.15
|-4.96
|0.60
|0.62
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-9.46
|4.15
|-4.96
|0.60
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.37
|11.77
|6.34
|0.00
|11.40
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|1.66
|-1.99
|0.24
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.43
|1.43
|1.4
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|57.21
|57.21
|56.06
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|12.06
|12.06
|11.75
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|5.16
|5.16
|5.16
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.94
|0.94
|0.97
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|87.94
|87.94
|88.25
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|37.63
|37.63
|38.78
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.