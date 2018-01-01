Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Company Information
Marsons was originally incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'76 under the name Marsons Electricals. It took over the proprietorship concern, Marsons in Dec.'77 which was manufacturing transformers of different classes and ratings since 1957. It was deemed public in Jul.'81. It changed its name to Marsons in Dec.'90. Marsons became public in Sep.'92. The company came out with a public i...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Akhilesh Kotia
|Company Secretary :
|Sultana Khan
|Managing Director :
|A S Pillai
|Independent Director :
|Trina Sinha
|Addtnl Independent Director :
|Uttara Sharma
|AUDITOR :
|K M ROY
|IND NAME :
|Electric Equipment
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Marsons House Maheshtala, Budge Budge Trunk Road,Kolkata,West Bengal-700072
|Ph : 91-33-24927244
|WEBSITE : http://www.marsonsonline.com
|E-mail : info@marsonsonline.com
