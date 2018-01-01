JUST IN
Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Company Information

Marsons Ltd

Marsons was originally incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'76 under the name Marsons Electricals. It took over the proprietorship concern, Marsons in Dec.'77 which was manufacturing transformers of different classes and ratings since 1957. It was deemed public in Jul.'81. It changed its name to Marsons in Dec.'90. Marsons became public in Sep.'92. The company came out with a public i...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Akhilesh Kotia
Company Secretary : Sultana Khan
Managing Director : A S Pillai
Independent Director : Trina Sinha
Addtnl Independent Director : Uttara Sharma
AUDITOR : K M ROY
IND NAME : Electric Equipment
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Marsons House Maheshtala, Budge Budge Trunk Road,Kolkata,West Bengal-700072
Ph : 91-33-24927244
WEBSITE : http://www.marsonsonline.com
E-mail : info@marsonsonline.com

