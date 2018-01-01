JUST IN
BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 23.60 23.60 23.60 24.18 27.05
Total Promoters 23.60 23.60 23.60 24.18 27.05
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 76.40 76.40 76.40 75.82 72.95
Indian Public 64.30 62.52 60.85 59.59 58.56
Others 12.10 13.88 15.55 16.23 14.39
Total Non Promoter 76.40 76.40 76.40 75.82 72.95
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

