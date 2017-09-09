Marsons Ltd.
BSE: 517467
Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE
4.42
VOLUME
33600
52-Week high
14.40
52-Week low
4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Announcements
-
Marsons Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
24/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter
13/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Closure of Trading Window
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Board Meeting On Tuesday 13Th Day Of February 2018.
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Statement Of Investors Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
10/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Clarification
27/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Clarification sought from Marsons Ltd
27/12/2017 | bse
-
Marsons Ltd Updates
25/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Updates
17/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
16/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Closure of Trading Window
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Board Meeting On Tuesday 14Th November 2017.
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Updates
31/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Reg 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 For The Half Year Ended
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended 30.09.2017.
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Statement Of Investors Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Outcome of AGM
26/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2017
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marsons Ltd Closure of Trading Window
09/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
