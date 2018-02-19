Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - News Sector
-
L&T construction to build Dwarka expressway; bags orders worth Rs 26 bn
11.52 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,597 crore across business segments. L&T, in a BSE filing, said its tr...
-
BHEL bags Rs 117-bn thermal power plant contract in Jharkhand's Ramgarh
1.18 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Shares of BHEL were trading 1.34% higher at Rs 87.15 on the BSE
-
Amtek Group extend gains as Liberty House Group emerges preferred bidder
12.57 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Amtek Auto (Rs 24.95), Metalyst Forgings (Rs 30.50), JMT Auto (Rs 4.96) and Castex Technologies (Rs 4.57) have locked in upper circuit of 5% on the BS...
-
L&T Finance Holdings up 3% on preferential issue to L&T; QIP opens
11.29 am | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock was trading 3% higher at Rs 163 on the BSE after the company said it has raised almost Rs 20 billion from preferential allotment of shares t...
-
L&T moves NCLT, seeks Rs 9 billion from 'bankrupt' Bhushan Steel
3.06 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
L&T said it should be acknowledged as secured creditor for supply of capital goods to the company's Odisha plant
-
BEML falls 18% in three days after clarification on stake sale report
3.05 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,112, down 7% on the BSE in intra-day trade today
-
Lupin, RBL Bank, Tata Motors among 49 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-wk low
10.49 am | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Karnataka Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, J&K Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank among 14 banks that h...
-
GMR-Megawide submits $3-bn proposal to redevelop, decongest Manila airport
6.47 pm | 4 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The Mactan-Cebu international airport is the second largest airport in the Pacific island nation and is operated by the GMR Group and Megawide in a 40...
-
L&T bags Shivaji statue contract for Rs 25 bn; beats RInfra, Afcons
8.40 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The 210-metre-high statue of the Maratha warrior king Shivaji has moved closer to reality with the state government finally awarding the contract to...
-
L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 15.93 bn across business segments
5.15 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
An EPC order has been secured from Udaipur Smart City Limited
-
Ashoka Buildcon gains as JV emerges highest bidder for TOT project
9.55 am | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Shares of Ashok Buildcon has surged 7% to Rs 235 after the JV between the company and Macquarie has emerged as the highest bidder for the first batch ...
-
BHEL pays 40% interim dividend amounting to nearly Rs 3 billion
4.46 pm | 28 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
State-run power equipment-maker BHEL today said that it has paid 40 per cent interim dividend on enhanced equity, capital post-bonus, for the financia...
-
Sterlite Technologies surges 10% post Rs 35 billion advance purchase order
10.11 am | 26 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock surged 10% to Rs 379 on the BSE after the company said that it has been awarded an Rs 35 billion advance purchase order to design, build and...
-
Lakshmi Mittal meets Jaitley on Essar Steel bid, conveys 'serious interest'
11.48 pm | 23 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Lakshmi Mittal, promoter of the world's largest steel making company, ArcelorMittal, said there had been no communication on any of their bid for Essa...
-
Siemens extends fall on board nod for sale of mobility, rail traction ops
2.04 pm | 23 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock dipped 3% to Rs 1,159 on Friday in intra-day trade, extending its Thursday's 4% fall on the BSE.
-
Dynamatic Technologies surges 16% on demerger plan of auto division
11.38 am | 23 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock surged 16% to Rs 1,875 on the BSE trade after the company announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 to consider and...
-
BHEL gets Rs 10.34-bn order from HPCL for its Visakhapatnam refinery
4.50 pm | 21 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
BHEL said this captive power plant is being set up to meet the power and steam required by HPCL
-
Schneider Electric surges 12% after block deals
11.57 am | 21 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock surged 12% to Rs 115 on the BSE in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes.
-
Facing insolvency, PSU Burn Standard eyes monetising land to stay afloat
12.05 am | 21 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Laden with an outstanding debt of nearly Rs. 2.85 billion, the iconic public sector enterprise, Burn Standard Company, which is facing the insolvency ...
-
L&T Construction bags Rs 16.8 bn orders from Pune Municipal Corporation
3.17 pm | 19 Feb 2018 | IANS
Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 1,680 crore from the Pune Municipal Cor...
