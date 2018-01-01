You are here » Home
Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.30
|CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Siemens
|1105.40
|1.72
|-2.94
|-11.86
|-4.65
|-17.83
|-7.84
|-24.86
|B H E L
|86.90
|0.75
|-3.71
|-10.96
|-5.13
|-1.28
|-17.53
|-50.55
|Havells India
|504.95
|0.43
|-0.25
|-2.28
|-7.65
|-0.39
|19.93
|72.25
|A B B
|1431.10
|-0.28
|-3.88
|-11.27
|4.57
|2.77
|19.93
|8.52
|Crompton Gr. Con
|233.80
|-2.60
|-0.21
|-1.43
|-10.20
|7.82
|23.51
|(-)
|V-Guard Inds.
|238.25
|3.25
|1.08
|6.43
|2.39
|20.63
|36.11
|256.29
|K E C Intl.
|388.75
|-3.40
|-6.96
|7.39
|16.24
|18.83
|129.28
|368.37
|GE T&D India
|389.15
|0.79
|-6.32
|-4.36
|-2.70
|-5.76
|35.59
|-32.88
|Kalpataru Power
|463.75
|-0.28
|-2.57
|-2.19
|5.61
|33.11
|65.45
|103.40
|Suzlon Energy
|11.34
|2.90
|-9.86
|-15.88
|-17.71
|-33.10
|-33.88
|-58.08
|GE Power
|848.10
|0.75
|3.12
|-2.29
|26.88
|28.96
|43.94
|21.48
|CG Power & Indu.
|80.65
|3.13
|-0.06
|-10.54
|-6.87
|-5.51
|17.74
|31.76
|Techno Elec.
|355.55
|-1.08
|-3.40
|-2.15
|-11.43
|-2.16
|-0.20
|65.95
|Triveni Turbine
|112.40
|-1.01
|-4.34
|-9.06
|-12.50
|-15.74
|-8.13
|-13.60
|Apar Inds.
|752.25
|-1.07
|-3.87
|-4.90
|-5.35
|-5.11
|1.43
|103.26
|Inox Wind
|120.65
|0.50
|-5.07
|-4.70
|-17.19
|-6.91
|-32.45
|(-)
|Schneider Elect.
|109.50
|-0.45
|3.84
|-3.95
|-10.83
|-11.48
|-16.12
|-44.57
|Igarashi Motors
|801.25
|0.26
|-2.47
|-2.02
|-7.60
|-17.35
|3.92
|95.14
|Honda Siel Power
|1390.70
|0.09
|-4.51
|-2.02
|3.59
|2.16
|0.86
|20.88
|Volt.Transform.
|1106.35
|1.33
|-4.67
|4.93
|3.55
|-0.33
|15.81
|62.52