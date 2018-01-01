You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd
Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|RMC Switchgears
|71.00
|6.77
|43.24
|24.77
|0.59
|2.51
|28.29
|Best & Crompton
|3.43
|-4.99
|42.48
|9.63
|-3.89
|0.00
|-
|Star Delta Trans
|138.00
|-1.43
|41.40
|8.74
|-0.37
|8.42
|16.39
|Advance Meter.
|22.90
|-1.51
|36.78
|8.55
|-3.75
|0.00
|-
|Alfa Transformer
|30.35
|4.66
|22.46
|11.55
|-0.65
|0.00
|-
|Neueon Towers
|3.70
|3.93
|20.92
|426.07
|0.70
|0.00
|-
|Switching Tech.
|76.70
|-4.96
|18.79
|4.10
|0.11
|0.00
|-
|W S Inds.
|6.00
|0.00
|12.68
|51.90
|2.05
|20.08
|0.30
|JSL Inds.
|100.05
|-3.80
|11.71
|11.31
|-0.13
|1.45
|69.00
|Tarapur Trans
|5.88
|5.00
|11.47
|3.37
|-1.03
|0.00
|-
|Marsons
|4.24
|-4.07
|10.60
|0.93
|-0.95
|0.00
|-
|GTV Engineering
|26.45
|0.19
|8.25
|14.21
|0.11
|1.16
|22.80
|Accurate Trans.
|24.35
|-4.88
|7.23
|61.02
|0.20
|0.00
|-
|Epic Energy
|8.85
|-4.32
|6.38
|11.04
|-0.23
|0.00
|-
|Remi Elektrotec.
|10.97
|4.98
|5.34
|21.57
|0.76
|0.94
|11.67
|Sterling Powerg.
|10.09
|4.99
|5.15
|1.10
|-0.38
|0.00
|-
|Advance Powerin.
|2.96
|4.96
|3.45
|36.61
|-5.96
|0.00
|-
|Cont. Controls
|4.19
|-4.99
|2.58
|1.33
|-0.18
|0.00
|-
