Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
OPEN 4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
RMC Switchgears 71.00 6.77 43.24 24.77 0.59 2.51 28.29
Best & Crompton 3.43 -4.99 42.48 9.63 -3.89 0.00 -
Star Delta Trans 138.00 -1.43 41.40 8.74 -0.37 8.42 16.39
Advance Meter. 22.90 -1.51 36.78 8.55 -3.75 0.00 -
Alfa Transformer 30.35 4.66 22.46 11.55 -0.65 0.00 -
Neueon Towers 3.70 3.93 20.92 426.07 0.70 0.00 -
Switching Tech. 76.70 -4.96 18.79 4.10 0.11 0.00 -
W S Inds. 6.00 0.00 12.68 51.90 2.05 20.08 0.30
JSL Inds. 100.05 -3.80 11.71 11.31 -0.13 1.45 69.00
Tarapur Trans 5.88 5.00 11.47 3.37 -1.03 0.00 -
Marsons 4.24 -4.07 10.60 0.93 -0.95 0.00 -
GTV Engineering 26.45 0.19 8.25 14.21 0.11 1.16 22.80
Accurate Trans. 24.35 -4.88 7.23 61.02 0.20 0.00 -
Epic Energy 8.85 -4.32 6.38 11.04 -0.23 0.00 -
Remi Elektrotec. 10.97 4.98 5.34 21.57 0.76 0.94 11.67
Sterling Powerg. 10.09 4.99 5.15 1.10 -0.38 0.00 -
Advance Powerin. 2.96 4.96 3.45 36.61 -5.96 0.00 -
Cont. Controls 4.19 -4.99 2.58 1.33 -0.18 0.00 -

