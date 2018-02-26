You are here » Home
Marsons Ltd.
|BSE: 517467
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE415B01036
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
4.24
|
-0.18
(-4.07%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marsons Ltd
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.42
|VOLUME
|33600
|52-Week high
|14.40
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|4.30
|4.60
|4.20
|4.24
|33600
|39
|09-03-2018
|4.44
|4.53
|4.25
|4.42
|24967
|44
|08-03-2018
|4.47
|4.50
|4.25
|4.32
|94547
|89
|07-03-2018
|4.83
|4.83
|4.45
|4.47
|51058
|31
|06-03-2018
|4.63
|4.79
|4.63
|4.64
|15300
|13
|05-03-2018
|4.65
|4.72
|4.61
|4.63
|4397
|19
|01-03-2018
|4.72
|4.90
|4.65
|4.81
|22677
|36
|28-02-2018
|4.88
|4.88
|4.71
|4.80
|11744
|18
|27-02-2018
|4.72
|4.92
|4.67
|4.75
|14224
|37
|26-02-2018
|4.99
|4.99
|4.69
|4.72
|30078
|38
|23-02-2018
|4.95
|4.95
|4.68
|4.86
|11757
|24
|22-02-2018
|4.85
|4.97
|4.65
|4.85
|22914
|44
|21-02-2018
|5.20
|5.20
|4.85
|4.85
|21266
|51
|20-02-2018
|4.95
|5.25
|4.75
|5.10
|14321
|33
|19-02-2018
|5.00
|5.28
|5.00
|5.00
|16592
|39
|16-02-2018
|5.25
|5.59
|5.20
|5.20
|62722
|29
|15-02-2018
|5.46
|5.72
|5.40
|5.46
|7140
|19
|12-02-2018
|5.73
|5.78
|5.65
|5.71
|9211
|22
|09-02-2018
|5.44
|5.56
|5.28
|5.51
|11873
|26
|08-02-2018
|5.15
|5.47
|5.15
|5.31
|10696
|32
