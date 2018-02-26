JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marsons Ltd

Marsons Ltd.

BSE: 517467 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE415B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.24 -0.18
(-4.07%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marsons Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.30
CLOSE 4.42
VOLUME 33600
52-Week high 14.40
52-Week low 4.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marsons Ltd. (MARSONS) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 4.30 4.60 4.20 4.24 33600 39
09-03-2018 4.44 4.53 4.25 4.42 24967 44
08-03-2018 4.47 4.50 4.25 4.32 94547 89
07-03-2018 4.83 4.83 4.45 4.47 51058 31
06-03-2018 4.63 4.79 4.63 4.64 15300 13
05-03-2018 4.65 4.72 4.61 4.63 4397 19
01-03-2018 4.72 4.90 4.65 4.81 22677 36
28-02-2018 4.88 4.88 4.71 4.80 11744 18
27-02-2018 4.72 4.92 4.67 4.75 14224 37
26-02-2018 4.99 4.99 4.69 4.72 30078 38
23-02-2018 4.95 4.95 4.68 4.86 11757 24
22-02-2018 4.85 4.97 4.65 4.85 22914 44
21-02-2018 5.20 5.20 4.85 4.85 21266 51
20-02-2018 4.95 5.25 4.75 5.10 14321 33
19-02-2018 5.00 5.28 5.00 5.00 16592 39
16-02-2018 5.25 5.59 5.20 5.20 62722 29
15-02-2018 5.46 5.72 5.40 5.46 7140 19
12-02-2018 5.73 5.78 5.65 5.71 9211 22
09-02-2018 5.44 5.56 5.28 5.51 11873 26
08-02-2018 5.15 5.47 5.15 5.31 10696 32
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marsons:

Back to Top