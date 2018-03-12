Martin Burn Ltd.
|BSE: 523566
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199D01016
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|45.20
|
1.75
(4.03%)
|
OPEN
43.50
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
43.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Martin Burn Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|43.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|43.50
|CLOSE
|43.45
|VOLUME
|18419
|52-Week high
|45.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|45.20
|Buy Qty
|1182.00
|Sell Price
|45.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23.28
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Martin Burn Ltd.
Martin Burn Limited was incorporated in the year 1946. The company is engaged in civil engineering and construction activities and turnkey projects. Apart from this, it is also involved in the development of real estate properties, leasing properties and share dealing business....> More
Martin Burn Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|23
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|65.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
Announcement
Martin Burn Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.35
|-77.14
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.32
|6.25
|Total Income
|0.42
|0.67
|-37.31
|Total Expenses
|0.41
|0.66
|-37.88
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.4
|0.31
|29.03
|Equity Capital
|5.15
|5.15
|-
Martin Burn Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhanderi Infra.
|128.70
|-0.23
|26.13
|Pudumjee Industr
|13.20
|-3.30
|23.76
|Orbit Corpn.
|2.06
|3.00
|23.48
|Martin Burn
|45.20
|4.03
|23.28
|Square Four Pro.
|23.60
|4.89
|23.15
|Unishire Urban
|9.35
|0.65
|22.78
|Prerna Infra.
|18.50
|2.21
|22.27
Martin Burn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Martin Burn Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.48%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|2.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|35.74%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|89.12%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|139.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Martin Burn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.50
|
|45.50
|Week Low/High
|42.10
|
|45.50
|Month Low/High
|40.05
|
|45.50
|YEAR Low/High
|19.30
|
|45.50
|All TIME Low/High
|9.15
|
|188.00
Quick Links for Martin Burn:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices