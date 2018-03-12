JUST IN
Martin Burn Ltd.

BSE: 523566 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199D01016
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 45.20 1.75
(4.03%)
OPEN

43.50

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

43.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Martin Burn Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Martin Burn Ltd.

Martin Burn Ltd

Martin Burn Limited was incorporated in the year 1946. The company is engaged in civil engineering and construction activities and turnkey projects. Apart from this, it is also involved in the development of real estate properties, leasing properties and share dealing business....> More

Martin Burn Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 65.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Martin Burn Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 0.35 -77.14
Other Income 0.34 0.32 6.25
Total Income 0.42 0.67 -37.31
Total Expenses 0.41 0.66 -37.88
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.4 0.31 29.03
Equity Capital 5.15 5.15 -
Martin Burn Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhanderi Infra. 128.70 -0.23 26.13
Pudumjee Industr 13.20 -3.30 23.76
Orbit Corpn. 2.06 3.00 23.48
Martin Burn 45.20 4.03 23.28
Square Four Pro. 23.60 4.89 23.15
Unishire Urban 9.35 0.65 22.78
Prerna Infra. 18.50 2.21 22.27
Martin Burn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.59
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 33.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.09
Martin Burn Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.48% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month 2.73% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month 35.74% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 89.12% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 139.15% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Martin Burn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.50
45.50
Week Low/High 42.10
45.50
Month Low/High 40.05
45.50
YEAR Low/High 19.30
45.50
All TIME Low/High 9.15
188.00

