Martin Burn Ltd.

Directors

To the Member

Your Directors are pleased to present the 66th Annual Report together with AuditedStatements of Accounts of the Company for the (15 months) period ended 30.06.2013.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

( Rs. In lakh)

15 Months Period ended 30.06.2013 12 Months Period ended 31.03.2012 Profit before Interest Depreciation and Taxation 277.47 202.27 Less : Interest Expense 128.66 111.93 Less : Depreciation 28.47 20.21 Profit /(Loss) before taxation 120.34 70.13 Add / (Less) :Provision for taxation 33.71 17.79 Profit /(Loss) after taxation 86.63 52.34 Unappropriated Profit brought forward from previous years 1096.98 1044.64 Profit available for appropriations 1183.61 1096.98

DIVIDEND

Directors regret that they are unable to recommend any dividend for the year underreview.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW & FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Company has earned a Post Tax Profit of Rs. 86.63 Lacs against the correspondingProfit of Rs. 52.34 Lacs as reported last year.

We are pleased to report that the company has achieved a good growth in constructionand other activities. Company is keenly maintain this trend during the forth coming yearstoo.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT

The Company has no outstanding Public Deposit for the period 30.06.2013 The Company hascomplied with the provisions of Section 58A of the Companies Act 1956. The Company is notaccepting any new Deposits.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The growth strategy of our company has been our employees and during the year underreview by the board a cordial relationship was maintained with the employees. TheDirectors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation in respect of the servicesrendered by all the employees of the Company.

DIRECTORS

Shri Vijay Kumar Fatehpuria - Director of the Company retire at the forthcoming AnnualGeneral Meeting and being eligible offer himselffor reappointment.

Shri Pawan Kumar Murarka - Non Executive Director of the Company has resigned from theBoard of Directors with effect from 17.10.2013 and Board of Director have appointed SriHansraj Poddar i.e. 17.10.2013 in his place. The Board of the Directors of the companyplace or record its appreciation for the valuable contribution made by him to the Companyduring his tenure as a Director. The Boards also appointed Shri Sunil Fatehpuria on01.06.2013 as additional Director.

STATUTORY INFORMATION

(1) The statement under sub - section (2A) of Section 217 of the Companies Act 1956read with the Companies (Particulars of in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules1988 is not applicable as the remuneration payable to any employee does not exceed theprescribed limit.

(2) The Company does not have any activity related to conservation of energy ortechnology absorption.

(3) The Company's foreign exchange outgoing and the foreign exchange earning during theyear is Nil.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 217 [2AA] of the Companies Act 1956 the Directors state asfollows:

1. in the preparation of the annual accounts the applicable accounting standards hadbeen followed by the Company;

2. appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and suchjudgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give atrue and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company for the period 30.6.2013 (15Months).

3. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accountingrecords in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act 1956. for safeguarding theassets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

LISTING

The Company's shares are listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. and The CalcuttaStock Exchange Association Ltd (deleting of equity shares has already applied).

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A Report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis as requiredunder Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement are annexed and forms part of this Annual Report.

A certificate from the Auditors of the Company M/s A. K. Labh & Co. confirmingcompliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance is also annexed.

AUDITORS' OBSERVATIONS

The Reports of the Auditor including references made therein to the Notes forming partof the Statement of Accounts are self -explanatory and do not call for any furtherexplanation.

AUDITORS

The Company Auditors M/s D.P. Sen & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registrationno. 301054E). Hold office upto the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. TheCompany has received the requisite certificate from them pursuant to Section 224(1B) ofthe Companies Act 1956 confirming their eligibility for re-appointment as Auditors ofthe Company.

APPRECIATION

Your Board of Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for thevaluable and continued support received from the Shareholders Stakeholder Company'sBanker's Central and State Government Authorities Clients Suppliers Stock Exchange(s)and all other Business Associates for their understanding and to help growth of theorganization. The Board of Directors also wish to place on record their deep appreciationfor the services of devoted executives staff members successful management and alsovaluable cooperation and support received from The Federal Bank Ltd HDFC Bank Ltd AxisBank Ltd. in arriving this year's results.

On behalf of the Board

K. N. Fatehpuria

Managing Director

Place: Kolkata

Date : 29.08.2013